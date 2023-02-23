LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville-based Humana Inc., one of the nation’s largest health insurers, will leave the commercial insurance business over the next two years, meaning the company will no longer cover people through employer-sponsored plans, the company said Thursday.
Commercial coverage accounts for a small portion of Humana’s business, and shedding it further cements the company’s specialty in government-funded programs such as its cash cow, Medicare Advantage.
“This decision enables Humana to focus resources on our greatest opportunities for growth and where we can deliver industry leading value for our members and customers,” Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said in a news release.
Humana did not immediately comment on how the move might affect its own employment. More than 10,000 of the company’s 65,000 nationwide employees are based in the Louisville metro area, where Humana maintains its headquarters, the company said last fall.
Commercial insurance has been a diminished focus for years for Humana, which makes most of its money offering Medicare Advantage plans to seniors.
The move to exit the segment follows Humana’s decision in 2017 to stop participating in the individual commercial market covering people buying their own plans through the Obamacare health exchanges.
Humana will now shed its group commercial plans, including employer-sponsored plans; large organizations that self-insure but pay Humana to administer their plans; and plans offered to federal employees.
Humana covered 986,400 people through those businesses in 2022, about 6% of its total medical members. The businesses accounted for about 4% of Humana’s $88.5 billion in premium and services revenue in 2022.
This story will be updated.