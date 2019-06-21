NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The iconic Schmitt Furniture neon sign in New Albany is no longer at the corner of State and Main.
The sign was installed in the 1960's, so it could be seen by drivers crossing the Sherman Minton bridge into Indiana. The store is undergoing major renovations, so crews removed it to give them better access to the building.
Schmitt plans to relocate the sign to another location on the building. The owners will put an even older neon sign back up on the corner to accomplish its goal of making the building look like it did in the 1930s.
The building is going through an extensive renovation documented on social media by Schmitt Furniture. A post on Facebook tells followers they are not closing. "Every day we get closer to bringing the corner of State and Main back to its original beauty."
