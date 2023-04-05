LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Louisville rapper Jack Harlow's name is now appearing on a locally-based caffeinated sparkling water.
The Phocus website shows a brand new silver can with Harlow's signature.
The Remedy For Writer’s Block.Available nowhttps://t.co/8VYvNJBDgw pic.twitter.com/tCHq23x9yt— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) March 31, 2023
Before this weekend, the brand's website featured nearly a dozen flavors and was available in four packs at area Kroger. Now, the site features only a 12-pack for $34.
