Jack Harlow Phocus

Photo courtesy of Jack Harlow's Twitter account

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Louisville rapper Jack Harlow's name is now appearing on a locally-based caffeinated sparkling water.

The Phocus website shows a brand new silver can with Harlow's signature.

Before this weekend, the brand's website featured nearly a dozen flavors and was available in four packs at area Kroger. Now, the site features only a 12-pack for $34.

