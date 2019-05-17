LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a first-of-it's-kind Pro Signing Day in Louisville full of talented rookies on Friday, but it had nothing to do with sports.
Jefferson Community and Technical College introduced its signees. All of them have graduated and already have new jobs in manufacturing.
JCTC partners with manufacturers around the state to help train students to leave ready to work in specific fields. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said it's a win for the state too by helping address the job shortage.
"We have a tremendous amount of need. There are well over 100,000 jobs open in Kentucky right now -- many in the exact fields you have been studying. Advanced manufacturing, logistics -- these types of skills that have been missing increasingly," Bevin said.
Salaries vary by job and company, but experts say the average starting salary is $34,000.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.