LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville hotels and restaurants are expected to be packed this weekend as the city hosts its largest event this month.
Business is booming this weekend in Louisville for the Kentucky Expo Center and the International Convention Center as thousands of players pack more than 130 volleyball courts to compete in the Junior Volleyball Association (JVA) World Challenge.
The city has played host to the tournament before and this year it's using both the Exposition Center and the International Convention Center, something that is fairly uncommon for events in the city.
"We pitch, as you grow, so do our facilities for you," said Ian Cox of Kentucky Venues. "This show is one of the few that's taking advantage of that and we couldn't be more thankful that they're staying here in Louisville."
It is one of the largest events Louisville hosts, ranking in the top 15. It is the city's largest event for April, and it's helping the city get back on track economically after the pandemic.
"They are taking over," said Rosanne Mastin, of Louisville Tourism. "It's a huge economic boom for us as a city. There's going to be about 40,000 attendees."
The event has an estimated economic impact of more than $15 million. Kentucky Venues says that is not just calculated off of money circulating in the city. It is also based off things like how many people are staying in hotels and dining out for meals.
Kentucky Venues says it is great to see both the Exposition Center and International Convention Center full.
"It's humbling, but it's a real challenge," said Cox. "Everybody's dealing with staffing challenges. Everybody's facing delays, and for us it's an opportunity to show the client we're willing to go above and beyond."
The event runs through Sunday, April 10.
Officials recommend that area residents plan ahead when going out, as restaurants will likely be packed from the event.
The JVA World Challenge is expected to be back to Louisville annually at least through 2024.
