LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland is teaming up with Caesars Sportsbook to offer sports wagering.
Kentucky legalized sports betting during the 2023 legislative session, so the Lexington horse racing track plans the first brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook in central Kentucky. The deal to offer legal mobile sports wagering at Keeneland and the Red Mile harness racing track must be approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
The law takes effect in late June, but the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has until the end of 2023 to set up regulations and award licenses. Supporters of the law have said they hope sports betting will go live in the fall.
In a release, Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said the partnership "holds exciting potential and furthers our mission to introduce new audiences to horse racing."
"Keeneland and Red Mile are iconic horse racing venues with an important legacy in the state of Kentucky," said Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital in a statement. "Working with these historic institutions provides an unmatched opportunity to reach sports and racing fans in the state."
Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc. expects sports betting to go live in Kentucky in the second half of 2023, and the company said in April that it is already striking deals to provide FanDuel and other online platforms access to the state's consumers in exchange for a cut of the action.
Churchill Downs is planning nine retail locations for sports betting that will likely include their historical gaming facilities including Derby City Gaming, Oak Grove Racing & Gaming and Newport Racing & Gaming.
Online and app-based platforms like DraftKings, BetMGM and FanDuel will be able to operate in Kentucky only after reaching an agreement with one of the horse tracks, ensuring they will also receive a cut of the online wagering.
Keeneland said in a release that Caesars' partnership with the New York Racing Association and the expansion of the Caesars Racebook reinforces its support of horse racing.
Caesars sponsors the National Horseplayers Championship hosted at the recently rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas. The company also recently announced plans for a mile-long thoroughbred racetrack with a casino and sportsbook in Columbus, Nebraska, at Harrah's Columbus Racing & Casino, coming in 2024.
Plans for the sportsbook at Keeneland and Red Mile include on-track hospitality and VIP experiences. Caesars plans an on-site retail sportsbook at Red Mile that will offer betting, gaming and simulcasting at one location.
Keeneland is a National Historic Landmark dating back to 1936. It's also the world's largest thoroughbred auction house. Red Mile was established in 1875 and is the second-oldest harness racing track in the world. It already features more than 950 Historical Horse Racing machines.
When it launches in Kentucky, legalized sports wagering will be open to adults over 21.
