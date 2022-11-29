LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs and DraftKings announced a new partnership Tuesday that will lead to the launch a new app to bet on horse races.
TwinSpires — Churchill Downs' horse betting platform — will provide advance deposit wagering technology to DraftKings for the new app, which will be called DK Horse.
"We believe the depth and quality of our online offering through TwinSpires is unmatched in horse racing," said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs, Inc. "We are excited to establish this relationship with DraftKings and to deliver a full end-to-end white label ADW solution that will introduce their significant base of sports betting customers to horse racing wagering."
The app will require customers to sign up and deposit money in order to place bets.
DK Horse is expected to be available initially in 21 states. It's scheduled to launch ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby in May 2023.
