LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new initiative has been created in hopes of improving job growth, reducing costs and strengthening the state's supply chain.
Supply Kentucky was formed in partnership with the Cabinet for Economic Development and Kentucky Association of Manufacturers to launch CONNEX Kentucky.
It's a new online platform that features searchable supply chain needs for manufacturers. Gov. Andy Beshear said having more local suppliers working together increases reliability and decreases transportation costs.
"For Kentucky, addressing these changes head on is critical as we have a large manufacturing base," Beshear said. "Kentucky is home to more than 5,000 manufacturing facilities that employ a quarter of a million Kentuckians."
According to a news release, Supply Kentucky will also coordinate marketing efforts, provide resources related to the workforce and connect Kentucky companies to suppliers throughout the country.
Kentucky manufacturers can register for free to connect with more than 140,000 suppliers locally and around the country.
