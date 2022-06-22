LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Fried Chicken is sporking over a unique utensil for its sides.
The chicken chain is adding finger sporks to your order for a limited time. The items allows customers to stick the base of the spork to their fingers to enjoy their side dish.
KFC said they designed to spork to "optimize consumption of KFC sides" but can't wait to see the other creative ways customers use them, like high-fiving or a one-of-a-kind friendship bracelet.
“KFC Finger Sporks are taking sides off the sidelines and putting them in the spotlight,” said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. “Every detail of the innovative Finger Spork has been carefully crafted and pressure tested – by way of eating many KFC sides – for the optimal finger lickin’ good experience.”
Customers can get two free KFC Finger Sporks by purchasing a side lovers meal between June 21 and July 12, while supplies last.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.