LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 season at Kentucky Kingdom kicks off Saturday.
The Louisville amusement and water park will debut a new dog stunt show and family-friendly fall event this year that will extend the season through Oct. 30.
Additionally, a new Pre-K Season Pass will allow young people to experience Kentucky Kingdom for free. It's available until May 31 for children between the ages of 3 and 5.
“We are really excited for the 2022 season and to be able to welcome families for a season of memory making,” Sarah Worrell, general manager of Kentucky Kingdom, said in a news release Wednesday. “Herschend Family Entertainment has made a significant effort to make Kentucky Kingdom the place to discover family fun in Louisville this summer, and we are bringing new experiences and entertainment to Louisville all season long.”
Season passes to the park start at $64.99. Click here to more information.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.