LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is offering free season passes for preschool children this year.
According to a news release, Kentucky Kingdom is offering a Pre-K Season Pass for children between the ages of 3 and 5 at no charge. The amusement park has more than 20 rides and attractions for preschool-aged children.
Parents can register children online and then activate the passes at Kentucky Kingdom during operating hours, or visit the park on April 2, April 3, April 9, April 10 or April 16 between noon and 4 p.m.
The amusement park reopens Saturday, April 30.
The offer goes until May 31.
To register for the passes, click here.
