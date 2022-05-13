LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lottery sales are on a record-breaking pace.
According to Kentucky Lottery, overall sales have tallied $1.395 billion from July 2021 to April 2022, the first 10 months of the fiscal year. It's an increase of 7% ($91.6 million) from last year, and 6% higher than what was budgeted.
Scratch-off tickets are up 8.1% from budget, but retail draw game sales are down 1.8% from budget. iLottery sales are 14.8% up from budget.
"We knew it was going to be difficult to compete with numbers posted last year during the pandemic," Mary Harville, president and CEO of Kentucky Lottery, said in a news release. "Most of our retailers were the considered essential and could remain open when other entertainment businesses were closed. When these businesses reopened, our players remained engaged and we are still on track though to produce more revenues from the Commonwealth in FY22 than we did in FY21, which is an important part of maintaining our commitment to Kentucky students are we help them pay for college."
