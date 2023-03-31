LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center could soon be expanding.
The science center board held its quarterly meeting in Bowling Green this week to explore the possibility of growing the organization's reach beyond Louisville.
Leaders and board members looked at Bowling Green's education and workforce needs and spoke with local industry leaders about how the Kentucky Science Center might help to meet those needs through future expansion.
CEO Mike Norman said Bowling Green is a fast-growing market that would be a great fit for the quality science education and programming that the science center is known for.
