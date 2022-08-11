LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center will receive upgrades thanks to a new partnership with GE Appliances.
The partnership will help provide financial support for MakerPlace activities and programming. MakerPlace is a hands-on exhibit that blends science, technology, engineering, art, and math with creativity.
"Thanks to GE Appliances’ investment, Kentucky Science Center will be able to increase STEAM programming opportunities and introduce children to the next-generation skills that they’ll need to succeed in the 21st century workforce," Mike Norman, chief executive officer for the science center, said in a news release. "We’re thrilled to continue to serve as an important regional source for these critical learning opportunities."
Families with children 8 years old or older can also register for MakerPlace Workshops, which is arranged each month around a central maker activity like paint-pouring or soldering, the science center said. For more information, click here.
In addition to the partnership, GE employees will lead MakerPlace activities and encourage students to pursue careers in STEAM fields.
