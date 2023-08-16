LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sock store is coming to Louisville.
Buy Socks You All features men's and women's socks, t-shirts, puzzles and games, earrings and glassware. The Louisville-based business is opening in Oxmoor Center in the Dick's Sporting Goods wing on Sept. 1.
Buy Socks You All is co-owned by Jennifer Hardin, Daniel Maddox and Jack Mathis, who also owns Work the Metal.
"This grand opening is the realization of our passion, and we want to invite everyone to step in and be part of this exciting journey with us," Maddox said in a news release.
The grand opening will offer deals, free giveaways and more.
