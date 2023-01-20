LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center will soon stand in for the great outdoors at the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow.
The show starts on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories.
The show also includes educational and interactive attractions designed for the whole family.
Admission is $14 dollars for adults, while children ages 12 and under get in free.
