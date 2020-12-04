LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurants and bars in Louisville are getting a break on renewal fees for liquor licenses.
The Metro Department of Codes and Regulations is waiving the annual license renewal fees for all businesses that allow people to drink alcohol on-site. In October, the city announced it would lower the renewal fee by 25 percent, but recently decided to waive the entire fee.
During an October interview, Louisville Forward Chief Mary Ellen Wiederwohl said the alcohol licenses changes complement other steps the city-county government has taken to keep bars and restaurants in business, such as easing restrictions on outdoor seating and giving out COVID-19 small business grants using the city's CARES Act money.
The change applies only to bars, restaurants and other establishments with licenses to sell liquor by the drink, not to stores that sell packaged beer, wine and liquor.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.