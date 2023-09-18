LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight days of live music in September are a fairly new tradition for homeowners along Preston Highway near the Kentucky Exposition Center. Bourbon & Beyond followed immediately by Louder Than Life create excitement for hundreds of thousands of concert-goers and a whole new revenue stream for some eager nearby residents.

Bourbon & Beyond culminated Sunday with headliner Bruno Mars, the main draw of an event that filled the Highland Festival Grounds four consecutive days. In the usually quiet neighborhood tucked between Preston Highway and Interstate 264, cars filled yards each day, and the $20 signs advertising space for concert-goers are staying in place this week.

Some residents compare the atmosphere to Central Avenue around Kentucky Derby time.

"You can make $1,000 a weekend for four days of parking," said Jane Lindsey, who owns a home off Preston Highway. "We sit on the deck and have people over. Family come park and visit. So yeah, it's a good environment."

Frank's Meat & Produce, a local butcher just off Preston Highway that's been a lunch hotspot for 45 years, is right in the thick of the festival madness. And owner Frank Tooley has embraced the season.

"There's nothing you can do to stop it. It's gonna be here," Tooley said of the crowds. "If it's extremely busy out here in the parking lot, cars everywhere, I'll leave early. That's the only chance I get to leave sometimes."

Louisville Tourism is still calculating totals for festival season, but Zach Davis estimates an economic impact of at least $25 million, just for these two weekends. About 90% of hotel rooms across Jefferson County will be occupied.

"We really count on these visitors," Davis said. "Both festivals bring in well over 60% attendance from outside 100 miles."

Louisville Tourism expects the two festivals to bring more than 250,000 people to the area. And people around Preston Highway will feel that impact too — one parking spot at a time.

Foo Fighters, Green Day and Avenged Sevenfold are expected to headline Louder Than Life, which starts Thursday. To see the complete lineup, click here.

