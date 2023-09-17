LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bruno Mars, Blondie and Jon Batiste performed on the final day of Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville.
The music festival held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center brought tens of thousands of attendees daily to the four-day event.
A fan carries a sign for Bruno Mars at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 17. 2023.
People pose for a photo at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville on Sept. 17, 2023.
A security guard dances at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 17, 2023.
People walk into Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville on Sept. 17, 2023.
Fantastic Negrito performs at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville on Sept. 17, 2023.
A group of people pose for a photo at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 17, 2023.
ZZ Ward performs at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 17, 2023.
Fantastic Negrito performs at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville on Sept. 17, 2023.
WDRB's Joel Schipper interviews people at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 17, 2023.
Fantastic Negrito performs at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville on Sept. 17, 2023.
Fantastic Negrito performs at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville on Sept. 17, 2023.
Fantastic Negrito performs at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville on Sept. 17, 2023.
Fantastic Negrito performs at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville on Sept. 17, 2023.
"I'm excited to see everybody because I love hearing music I don't normally listen to and just seeing people out having a great time together because everybody is just here for one reason, to enjoy the great music and atmosphere," said Teresa Morris, an attendee.
Bruno Mars wrapped up the festival as the headliner on Sunday. The Grammy award-winning artist was the main draw for many people.
Elizabeth Ahmadi brought her niece and nephew, who hadn't been to a concert before, to Bourbon and Beyond from Henderson, Ky.
"She's been in love with Bruno since he was like three and singing his songs so we thought this would be the best concert for them to come to," Ahmadi said. "You can get exposed to a lot of music."
Bourbon and Beyond is the first of two internationally-known music festivals in Louisville this September. Louder Than Life goes from Sept. 21-24 at the same venue. Foo Fighters, Green Day and Avenged Sevenfold are expected to perform at the festival, to see Louder Than Life's complete lineup,
Louisville Tourism
Louisville Tourism expects the two concert weekends to bring in nearly $26 million combined to the city and more than 250,000 people to the area. Around 150,000 visitors are expected to come to Louisville for the music festival.