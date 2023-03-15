LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louder Than Life will return to Louisville in September with a star-studded lineup headlined by Foo Fighters, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold and Limp Bizkit.
Featuring more than 100 artists on five stages from Sept. 21-24 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, event producer Danny Wimmer Presents is calling it "America's Biggest Rock Festival."
"Louder Than Life always delivers a huge weekend and is one of the top economic events annually for Louisville, further cementing the city as a top destination for music festivals," Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said in a news release. "Bourbon City loves welcoming fans for America’s Biggest Rock Festival, inviting them to experience the city’s Southern hospitality, area attractions and of course urban bourbon experiences. We’ve seen this weekend continue to grow throughout the longtime partnership with festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents and look forward to celebrating our ninth year hosting Louder Than Life this September."
Festival organizers said passes "will go fast" and are urging fans to create their "Front Gate" account in advance and login 15 minutes early on lineup release day to secure a spot to purchase tickets.
Danny Wimmer Presents said more than 170,000 attended Louder Than Life last year. Combined with Bourbon & Beyond the weekend before, the festivals created a roughly $33 million local economic impact in 2022.
Early bird passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now. "Exacta" passes are also available, which include general admission or VIP passes to both Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond. Exacta passes start at $459.99, with $90.36 in fees per pass.
Weekend general admission passes start at $279.99, not including fees. VIP weekend passes start at $669.99, not including fees. Single-day passes and other weekend options will be available starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Camping passes are already sold out.
For more information and to purchase passes, click here.
