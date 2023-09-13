LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first of two internationally-known music festivals is set to begin Thursday in Louisville.
Final preparations are underway Wednesday for eight days of music and fun, starting with Bourbon & Beyond and then Louder Than Life.
Bourbon & Beyond, a four-day music festival in Louisville, runs from Sept. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
"This year, we're coming in and we feel very confident and the experience that we're going to be providing," said Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer with Danny Wimmer Presents.
As crews finish their set up, hotels are preparing as well. The Crowne Plaza Hotel on Phillips Lane near the concert site is nearly sold out. The hotel has around 120 fewer rooms during the music festivals this year due to a renovation project.
"We have the experience of this concert last year and years prior, and it is all hands on deck and probably getting help from our sister hotels," said Jose Rolon, general manager of Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Louisville Tourism expects each concert weekend to bring in nearly $26 million to the city and more than 250,000 people to the area. Around 150,000 visitors are expected to come to Louisville for the music festival.
"Hotel occupancy is at 90% or higher, and that only happens a couple times, you think Derbys and other major events," said Zack Davis with Louisville Tourism. "But both events and both weekends are looking very strong."
For people attending the music festivals, there are strict bag rules. Chairs aren't allowed inside unless guests pre-paid for a $5 chair pass. Proceeds for the chair pass go to Louisville charities. People can bring blankets and refillable water bottles.
Parking is available at the Kentucky Exposition Center for $30, but there is also a shuttle to and from downtown Louisville for $12 round trip. TARC buses will pick riders up at 115 W. Jefferson St.
"It is the normal route so it is not the express but it does drop you off right here at the entrance of Bourbon & Beyond," McCurry said.
Two people eat popsicles at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Fans from all 50 states and 22 countries are expected during the festival weekends, establishing Louisville's place on the global festival map.
"We feel like there's just a really good energy of people who just been waiting day in and day out since we announced the line-up in March that they are ready," McCurry said.
The lineup of artists was released back in March, including Brandi Carlile, The Killers, The Black Keys, Bruno Mars, Billy Strings, Duran Duran, The Black Crowes, Blondie, Hozier and more. The full lineup and schedule for all events can be found online by clicking here, or on the festival's mobile app, which can be downloaded by clicking here.
Camping for the event was set to begin on Wednesday, and tickets are still available at several online sites.