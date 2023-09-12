LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond starts this Thursday, and Louder than Life follows next week, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to Louisville to see some major headliners.
The four-day Bourbon & Beyond music festival runs from Sept. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Louder than Life happens the following week, from Sept. 21-24. That means several road closures will be in place.
TARC and PARC are teaming up to let concert-goers take the bus and avoid the traffic headaches. People attending either festival can park at the PARC garage at 115 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Louisville for $12. That price includes the cost of a TARC ride to and from the festival.
Participants will receive a special ticket good for the roundtrip ride.
From the PARC garage, concert-goers can board either the #28 Preston Highway at Jefferson and 2nd Street or the #2 Second Street and 1st Street between Jefferson and Liberty streets. Buses will come approximately every 15 minutes throughout the course of the day.
On the festival end, patrons can get off the #28 Preston Highway at the intersection of Preston Highway and Hart Avenue and use the Gate 6 entrance. They can take the #2 to the intersection of Phillips Lane and Freedom Way, right next to the main entrance to the festival grounds.
The ride will take approximately 25-30 minutes each way. After the concert, buses will run until at least midnight, with both buses picking up at the same drop off points from earlier in the day.
Some roads are already closed, and more closures are on the way:
BOURBON & BEYOND CLOSURES (Sept. 14-17)
10 a.m. to 1 a.m. (Sept. 14-17)
- Interstate 264 Eastbound ramp to Phillips Lane/Kentucky Exposition Center Gate 1
- Interstate 264 Westbound ramp to Phillips Lane/Kentucky Exposition Center Gate 1
- Interstate 65 Northbound ramp to Phillips Lane/Kentucky Exposition Center Gate 1
- Interstate 65 Southbound ramp to Phillips Lane/Kentucky Exposition Center Gate 1
10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Sept. 14-17)
- Interstate 65 Southbound ramp to Crittenden Drive
No Parking Areas
All Day
Both Sides
- Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden Drive
- Crittenden Drive from Phillips Lane to Interstate 65
- Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road
- Manning Road from Preston Highway to KFEC Gate 7
- KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to Interstate 65 Overpass
- Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to end
- James Road from Phillips Lane to end
South Side Only
- Hart Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Union Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Larue Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Wolfe Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Bourbon Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Belmar Drive from Preston Highway to train trestle
- Short Street from Preston Highway to Fayette Avenue
- Short Street from Henderson Avenue to end
- Morgan Avenue from Preston Highway to Roosevelt
- Springdale Avenue from Roosevelt Avenue to end
- Farmdale Avenue from Curtis Avenue to end
- Lucas Avenue from Curtis Avenue to Farmdale Avenue
- Keller Avenue from Preston Highway to Road
West Side Only
- Fayette Avenue from Hart Avenue to Union Avenue
- Fayette Avenue from Union Avenue to Wolfe Avenue
- Fayette Avenue from Wolfe Avenue to Morgan Avenue
- Franklin Avenue from Larue Avenue to end (south of Morgan Avenue)
- Henderson Avenue from Belmar Drive to Morgan Avenue
- Curtis Avenue from Farmdale Avenue to Lucas Avenue
- Roosevelt Avenue from Morgan Avenue to end (south of Lucas Avenue)
- Alley west of Roosevelt Avenue from Springdale Drive to Farmdale Avenue
- Road from Keller Avenue to end
North Side Only
- Jefferson Court from Preston Highway to end
ROAD CLOSURES FOR LOUDER THAN LIFE
10 a.m. to 1 a.m. (Sept. 21-24)
- Interstate 264 Eastbound ramp to Phillips Lane/Kentucky Exposition Center Gate 1
- Interstate 264 Westbound ramp to Phillips Lane/Kentucky Exposition Center Gate 1
- Interstate 65 Northbound ramp to Phillips Lane/Kentucky Exposition Center Gate 1
- Interstate 65 Southbound ramp to Phillips Lane/Kentucky Exposition Center Gate 1
10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Sept. 21-24)
- Interstate 65 Southbound ramp to Crittenden Drive
