LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers have released the lineup of bourbon and culinary programing, as well as the daily schedule of musical performances, for this year's Bourbon & Beyond.
The four-day music festival in Louisville runs from Sept. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The lineup of artists was released back in March, including Brandi Carlile, The Killers, The Black Keys, Bruno Mars, Billy Strings, Duran Duran, The Black Crowes, Blondie, Hozier and more.
Tuesday, Danny Wimmer Presents announced the lineup of bourbon and culinary programming for this year's festival.
Organizers said Chef Chris Santos, from "Chopped," Louisville Chef Edward Lee, and Chef Amanda Freitag — from "Top Chef" and "Chopped" — will host culinary demonstrations, with appearances by Louisville native Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson, "Top Chef" contestant Sara Bradley, and Joe Kwon of the Avett Brothers, and others.
Chris Blanford, a bourbon expert, will host The Bourbon Experience, featuring guests Fred Minnick, Chef Amanda Freitag, actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley — from "The Vampire Diaries" and the founders of Brother's Bond Bourbon — as well as actor Graham McTavish, from "Outlander," singer Wayne Newton and country music artist Hailey Whitters, among others.
Festival officials said the full lineup and schedule for all events, including the bourbon workshop schedule, can be found online by clicking here, or on the festival's mobile app, which can be downloaded by clicking here.
Festival organizers said Tuesday that limited weekend general admission, single-day general admission and select single-day VIP passes are still available. To purchase tickets, and for more information, click here.
More than 140,000 people attended the 2022 festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
Below is a list of set times for musical performances, culinary programming and the Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage provided by Danny Wimmer Presents:
Thursday, Sept. 14:
- T-Mobile Barrel Stage
- 12:15 p.m. - Stephen Wilson Jr.
- 1:30 p.m. - Brandy Clark
- 3:00 p.m. - Drew Holcomb And The Neighbors
- 4:45 p.m. - Buddy Guy
- 6:45 p.m. - Train
- 9:15 p.m. - Brandi Carlile
- SelvaRey Oak Stage
- 11:45 a.m. - Vivi Rincon
- 12:50 p.m. - John Primer
- 2:10 p.m. - The Lone Bellow
- 3:50 p.m. - Mavis Staples
- 5:40 p.m. - Midland
- 7:50 p.m. - Billy Strings
- The Bluegrass Situation Stage
- 12:30 p.m. - Myron Elkins
- 1:45 p.m. - Clay Street Unit
- 3:00 p.m. - Two Runner
- 4:15 p.m. - Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- 5:45 p.m. - Kelsey Waldon
Friday, Sept. 15:
- SelvaRey Oak Stage
- 12:30 p.m. - Boy Named Banjo
- 1:40 p.m. - Wayne Newton
- 3:05 p.m. - Joy Oladokun
- 4:45 p.m. - Brittany Howard
- 6:45 p.m. - Hozier
- 9:15 p.m. - The Killers
- T-Mobile Barrel Stage
- 11:55 a.m. - Goodbye June
- 1:05 p.m. - Darrell Scott
- 2:20 p.m. - Inhaler
- 3:55 p.m. - The Gaslight Anthem
- 5:40 p.m. - Bastille
- 7:50 p.m. - Duran Duran
- The Bluegrass Situation Stage
- 12:30 p.m. - Armchair Boogie
- 1:45 p.m. - Lola Kirke
- 3:00 p.m. - Twisted Pine
- 4:15 p.m. - The Cleverlys
- 5:45 p.m. - The Lil Smokies
Saturday, Sept. 16:
- T-Mobile Barrel Stage
- 12:30 p.m. - Willie Jones
- 1:40 p.m. - Luke Grimes
- 3:00 p.m. - City And Colour
- 4:40 p.m. - First Aid Kit
- 6:40 p.m. - The Black Crowes
- 9:15 p.m. - The Black Keys
- SelvaRey Oak Stage
- 11:55 a.m. - Drayton Farley
- 1:05 p.m. - Danielle Ponder
- 2:15 p.m. - Michelle Branch
- 3:45 p.m. - Old Crow Medicine Show
- 5:35 p.m. - Spoon
- 7:55 p.m. - The Avett Brothers
- The Bluegrass Situation Stage
- 12:30 p.m. - Armchair Boogie
- 1:45 p.m. - Sunny War
- 3:00 p.m. - Lindsay Lou
- 4:15 p.m. - Della Mae
- 5:45 p.m. - Town Mountain
Sunday, Sept. 17:
- SelvaRey Oak Stage
- 12:25 p.m. - Dumpstaphunk
- 1:35 p.m. - Maggie Rose
- 3:00 p.m. - ZZ Ward
- 4:40 p.m. - Babyface
- 6:35 p.m. - Jon Batiste
- 9:05 p.m. - Bruno Mars
- T-Mobile Barrel Stage
- 11:55 a.m. - As You Were
- 1:00 p.m. - Hailey Whitters
- 2:15 p.m. - Fantastic Negrito
- 3:50 p.m. - Aloe Blacc
- 5:35 p.m. - Ryan Bingham
- 7:40 p.m. - Blondie
- The Bluegrass Situation Stage
- 12:30 p.m. - Pixie & The Partygrass Boys
- 1:45 p.m. - Lindsay Lou
- 3:00 p.m. - The Arcadian Wild
- 4:15 p.m. - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
- 5:45 p.m. - Dan Tyminski
Monogram Culinary Stage with Chefs Amanda Freitag, Chris Santos and Ed Lee
- Thursday, Sept. 14
- 3-3:30 p.m. - Spice It Up with Maneet Chauhan
- 4:35-5:05 p.m. - Fire It Up with Kamado Joe's Tom Jackson
- Friday, Sept. 15
- 2:30-2:55 p.m. - Deep Thoughts with Christian Petroni
- 4-4:30 p.m. - Claudette Zepeda, La Jefa
- 5:30-6 p.m. - Pig Beach "Meats" Louisville
- Saturday, Sept. 16
- 1:30-2 p.m. - Hot Damn, Hot Brown Grilled Cheese with Sara Bradley
- 2:55-3:25 p.m. - Boozy AF, Delicious AF, Easy AF with Amanda Freitag
- 4:15-4:45 p.m. - A Korean BBQ Throwdown with Chefs Ed and Danny Lee and Joe Kwon of The Avett Brothers
- Sunday, Sept. 17
- 1:30-2 p.m. - Pappy & Company with Chef Ed Lee
- 2:55-3:25 - Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson x SelvaRey's Brian Klemm
Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage, hosted by Chris Blanford
- Thursday, Sept. 14
- 2:10-2:55 p.m. - "The Firkin Podcast" LIVE: Every Drink Tells A Story with TBD special guests
- 3:35-4:30 p.m. - A Seat At The Table: Grand Traditions With Fresh Perspectives
- Panel moderated by Jamar Mack with panelists Melissa Rift, Richie Michaels, Tracey & Scott Jacobs and Rob Dietrich.
- 5:10-5:50 p.m. - It's A Family Affair: Generations of Whiskey
- Panel moderated by Chris Blanford with panelists Eddie Russell and Bruce Russell of Wild Turkey
- 6-6:30 p.m. - McTavish Spirits Bottle Release with actor Graham McTavish
- Friday, Sept. 15
- 1:40-2:25 p.m. - Building an "Influential" Bourbon Collection: The Expert Edition
- Panel moderated by John Wadell with panelists Tyler Zoller, Brandon Smith, Steve Higdon and Blake Riber
- 3-3:45 p.m. - Between The Chefs: Dishing & Drinking with Chefs Chris Santos, Darnell Ferguson and Amanda Frietag
- 4:40-5:15 p.m. - Smokin' and Sippin': Pairing Cigars With Whiskey with Carrie Greener, Willy Herrera and Wayne Newton
- 6:05-7 p.m. - "The Firkin Podcast" LIVE: Telling Stories with special guests Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley
- Saturday, Sept. 16
- 2:05-2:50 p.m. - Heaven's Door Barrel Select hosted by Matt Wheatley
- 3:30-4:10 p.m. - The Art of Blending (Bardstown) - BBC's Discovery Series hosted by Dan Callaway
- 4:50-5:30 p.m. - The Big Finish: Barreled Again
- Panel moderated by Kenny Coleman with panelists Brandon O'Daniel, Owen Martin, Christian Huber and Jessica-Ann Adkins
- 5:45-6:30 p.m. - "The Firkin Podcast" LIVE: Every Drink Tells A Story with TBD special guests
- Sunday, Sept. 17
- 2:05-2:50 p.m. - Badass Bartenders & Bourbon
- Panel moderated by Ian Sulkowski with panelists SC Baker, Susie Hoyt, Lily McCabe Lambert and Sherri Jenkins
- 3:30-4:10 p.m. - "The Firkin Podcast" LIVE with special guest country music artist Hailey Whitters
- 5-5:45 p.m. - The Perfect Pairing: Bourbon & Cheese with Bernie Lubbers, Lisa Ueltschi, Dewanna Walker and Chef Amanda Freitag
- 6-7:00 p.m. - Fred Minnick's Blind Bourbon Finale: The B&B23 Fan Favorite reveal
Other food, beverage and experience vendors include:
- 1 Million Strong
- Art & Sound Art Tent
- B.B. Flats
- Bird Dog Whiskey
- Blackened presents The Whiskey Bar
- The Bourbon Experience
- Budweiser Zone
- Chris' Picks Minibar
- Culinary Atelier
- George Dickel Flight School
- The Highland Grounds Wine Garden
- The Hunter's Club
- Jim Beam Tiki Barrel Bar
- Kentucky Distillers' Association Craft Bourbon Bar
- Kroger Big Bourbon Bar
- Pappy & Co. Cigar Lounge
- Pegasus Distilled Experiences
- Small Batch Activation featuring Basil Hayden & Knob Creek
- T-Mobile's Club Magenta
- Wild Turkey
