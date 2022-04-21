LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory has topped a list put together by a popular magazine.
Good Housekeeping released a list of the top 25 factory tours in the country. Louisville Slugger earned the top spot.
"Swing by to see how baseball bats are made — this company has been churning them out since 1884," the magazine said about the museum and factory.
The museum had some big names to compete against. The next tours on the list were Jelly Belly, The Kazoo Factory, PEZ, the White House and the World of Coca-Cola.
To read the list, click here.
