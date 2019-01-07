LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you are looking for a new career, the Louisville Urban League has a few suggestions.
This week, the Urban League started a six-week training class for construction jobs.
"The first is our Kentuckiana Builds Class, which offers a six-week scholarship. You are certified in three different important certifications for construction," said Lisa Thompson, Chief Impact Officer with the Urban League.
The Urban League also has a partnership with TARC.
Next Monday is the first day of class for people interested in earning a Class B CDL, which is required for driving a bus.
Both classes are free, include job placement and a competitive wage.
"Our starting wage for construction is getting close to $16 an hour," Thompson said. "In CDL B, it is even higher than that, $16.90 is a training wage that we are able to place people in, as they become permanent and licensed drivers, and then that number goes up pretty quickly."
The construction classes started on Monday morning, but it is not too late to enroll.
Anyone who is interested in either of the classes can contact the Louisville Urban League at 502-566-3371.
