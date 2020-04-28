LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillerich and Bradsby goes from baseball bats to masks.
The maker of the iconic Louisville Slugger bats is now making antibacterial facial masks that are reusable and waterproof. Officials say they're treated with a bactericide that lasts for up to 10 washes.
The masks are being produced at a factory in Indonesia that manufactures the company's Bionic Glove. Then the Maskonic masks are packed and shipped from a warehouse near the University of Louisville.
H&B spokesman Rick Redman says the new line is a win-win. "How could we help in this fight against COVID-19? We realized we could rechannel our supply chain. We could reconfigure the manufacturing of our award-winning Bionic Gloves and start making face masks to help in the fight against this terrible virus and also help in the financial health of our company."
The masks are sold in four-packs for about $17. Shipping is free. They’re available at Maskonic.com and BionicGloves.com. A portion of proceeds from sales will go to Feeding America food banks which feeds more than 46 million Americans in need.
H&B will be shipping masks to the homes of all of its employees for their families’ protection during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Louisville Slugger Factory & Museum downtown is closed because of the pandemic. But the museum is offering virtual tours on its website.
