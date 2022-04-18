LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a million dollars in investments was approved for infrastructure at the River Ridge Commerce Center.
During its monthly meeting, the River Ridge Development Authority approved $1.2 millions in investments for the 6,000-acre business park.
The projects include $160,000 to put in a new traffic light near Indiana Highway 62 and Miami Trail, and nearly 110,000 to provide an access road to an energy substation.
“The River Ridge Development Authority remains focused on the future and investing in the projects and initiatives that will fuel growth at the Commerce Center for decades to come, said Jerry Acy, executive director of the RRDA.
“Each of these projects plays an important role in making the River Ridge Commerce Center a great place for businesses to locate.”
