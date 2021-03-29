LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After years of construction, Norton Commons' newest apartment complex is nearly complete.
Lyric is a mixed-use development by the Bristol Development Group, which already built Veranda on the other side of Norton Commons several years ago. Lyric will have 273 apartments, a dedicated parking garage, several unique amenities and retail and restaurant space on the main level.
Construction on the $78 million project started in the spring of 2019 and is expected to be completed by November. The leasing team is already accepting applications for apartments.
"It’s a relatively large community, so it takes a long time to build something like this," said Charles Carlisle, CEO of Bristol Development Group. "We’re really excited to have this opportunity here."
Carlisle said in communities like Norton Commons, there’s an increasing demand for more options than buying a home or townhome.
"These are communities that evolve into multi-generational places to live, because they offer a wide variety of housing types. Everything from apartments and condominiums, up to large houses and everything in between," he said. "So we just sense that there would be widespread demand here, really for all age groups."
Lyric offers the option to rent a studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartment. The apartments will range in size from 540 square feet for a studio and nearly 1,600 square feet for a three-bedroom. Depending on the unit, rent will range between $1,200 and $3,000 per month.
One thing that makes this development unique from the others Bristol has tackled is the amount of unique amenities and services offered, Carlisle said. The complex caters to all age groups, but the developer said Lyric especially targets empty nesters or those wanting to downsize who still want access to all the amenities of a neighborhood.
The complex will include a pool and an outdoor movie screen in the courtyard. There will also be a commercial kitchen for tenants to use, a lending room with kitchen utensils and tableware available to borrow, a makers space for crafts and projects, a meditation and wellness room, a dog park and pet spa, a work-from-home center and much more.
With so many apartments and the potential for hundreds of tenants, there is also dedicating parking available.
"This building has covered parking and a garage," Carlisle said. "Each level of the garage connects to that residential level that you live on. And there’s an elevator, as well."
Lyric has already received its certificates of occupancy for the first completed units and is accepting leasing applications. The amenities and leasing office will officially open this summer.
