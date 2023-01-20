LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Regal Cinemas announced the closure of 39 theaters across the country beginning on Feb. 15.
Don't worry, though. The New Albany location avoided closure. It will remain open along with about 500 other locations.
Regal's parent company, Cineworld, filed for chapter eleven bankruptcy only four months ago, after the pandemic devastated the theater industry and public screenings. In the filing, Cineworld said the closings will save the company $22 million a year.
Regal Cinemas is the second largest US-theater chain behind AMC.
