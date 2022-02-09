LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More jobs and new appliances are coming to GE Appliance Park in Louisville as part of a $450 million manufacturing investment.
Several new GE Appliances will be made in Louisville, many of which are on display at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Orlando this week.
The latest machines include a new top-load washer, a counter depth four-door refrigerator and a dishwasher with smart clean technology.
Leaders at GE believe the work pushes Appliance Park into the future and shows a serious investment in Louisville.
"We're also having to invest in equipment, in assembly lines, we're adding line shifts, and those mean all new jobs to support the new products," said Cinthy Fanning, vice president of GE Appliances. "The exciting part about that is that we're making a difference in the communities in which we all live."
One-thousand new jobs are expected to come to Louisville as part of the project, and 600 additional jobs will be added to the GE facility in Georgia.
