LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville.
The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
Bubba's 33 has more than 35 locations across the country, and is named after the late Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO, Kent Taylor.
The chain's first Kentuckiana location opened in Clarksville, Indiana, several years ago.
