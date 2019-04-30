LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new CBD market will open soon in the Highlands.
Three Sisters will open its doors at the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive.
The store will carry CBD-infused water, juice, oil, honey, bath bombs and candy.
Store owner Michael Raus hopes to one day carry medical marijuana. Raus said the Kentucky Proud products can help with a long list of illnesses.
"People want a non-pharmaceutical answer to their illnesses, and they don't want to have to take something that is not really meant for your body," he said.
Three Sisters will have a soft opening this weekend from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The grand opening is scheduled to happen at the end of May.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.