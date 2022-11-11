LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's chamber of commerce is set to launch a new community platform to connect people and businesses with resources to improve their skillsets and move up in the workforce.
The Workforce Ecosystem Hub will launch Monday as a tool for talent development. In a news release Monday, Greater Louisville Inc. said the new hub brings it all into one place, spotlighting more than 245 organizations that can provide a range of services or assistance.
Rebecca Wood, chief operating officer of GLI, said these kind of resources can help people grow their careers or businesses but are difficult to find.
"We realized that our community has all of these amazing resources to skill somebody, upskill them, transportation assistance, child care assistance, utility, bill assistance," Wood said. "All those types of things that are incredibly challenging for today's workforce, but there was not a single location to locate any of them. So if you didn't know specifically where to look for those resources, you would never know they were available."
On top separate paths for job-seekers and employers, the website has portals for five different pathways:
- Training & Workforce Support
- Startups & Small Businesses
- Apprenticeship Programs
- Find A Job In Lou
- Community Assistance
GLI said the hub would be routinely updated with new resources, support services and initiatives. There is a tab for job-seekers and one for employers with resources specific to each group.
Aleece Smith, director of inclusion and sector strategies at KentuckianaWorks, said she believes the new site does a good job of providing clarity on what's out there and how people can take advantage of it.
"I'm just thinking through how many colleagues I have out there that I didn't even know about in this field," Smith said. "You will find something that speaks to your interest, that speaks to your stage in life, that speaks to your location to the region. And you don't know until you see how much is out there for you."
Anything from training and apprenticeship programs to child care or transportation, there will be resources to tackle any barriers people looking for work may have.
"Our hope is that twice as many people as are already on the hub are gonna reach out and tell us about the amazing things they're doing," Wood said. "And this is going to grow into something that we just haven't seen anywhere else in any of our peer regions."
