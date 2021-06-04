LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've got a sweet tooth in southern Indiana, you're now in luck.
Nothing Bundt Cakes recently opened its third location in Kentuckiana in southern Indiana.
"Ever since we opened in St. Matthews, our guests have shared their excitement for us expanding to the other side of the river,” said Christine Browne, co-owner of the shop.
The restaurant, which is now open Mondays through Saturdays, is holding special events to kickoff its opening.
On June 11, 20% of all sales will be donated to the Jeffersonville Community Kitchen. And the first 300 customers into the cake shop in the Jeffersonville Town Center on Saturday, June 12, will get a free small cake.
