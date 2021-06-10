LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A warranty company is bringing more than 100 full-time jobs to Louisville.
OnPoint Warranty Solutions says it's expanding with a $900,000 investment.
Some of that money will go toward new equipment at the location it already has near A.B. Sawyer Park. The company says it will add 104 jobs at its call center as it launches a new nationwide program.
Work on the project is expected to be finished by 2022.
OnPoint currently employs 16 people in Louisville, with other remote staff across the world.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
"Our executive staff has deep roots in Louisville, as does our industry, which fondly refers to Louisville as the 'warranty capital of the world,'" said OnPoint Warrant CEO Chris Smith, in a statement. "Therefore, we decided to open for business here in Louisville. We are determined to build our team here in the city. The pool of talented residents in Louisville, both from an executive level, as well as from a technology and customer service perspective, is extensive. Industry innovators are here in Louisville. Technology innovators are right in the city core. We endeavor to grow OnPoint Warranty Solutions here in our hometown."
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.