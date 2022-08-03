LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84.
An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
A visitation and memorial from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Greater Bethel Temple Apostolic Church. A "homecoming celebration" will be held for Smith at the same location at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
The restaurant is closed until further notice.
