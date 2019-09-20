LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Oxmoor Center plans to build a pair of freestanding restaurants within the footprint of the large mall parking lot off Shelbyville Road, according to plans filed this week with Louisville Metro government.

Kendall Merrick, a spokeswoman for mall manager Brookfield Properties, declined to comment on the plans other than to say the restaurants will offer an “upscale dining experience.”

Plans filed Monday show the restaurants would be on Shelbyville Road at the northwest and northeast corners of the parking lot – one at the intersection with Christian Way and the other at Oxmoor Lane.

The plans don’t indicate what sort of restaurants are envisioned, but the mall is seeking approval for each restaurant to sell alcohol on an outdoor patio, and no drive-through lanes are shown. The restaurant at Oxmoor Lane would have a valet parking lane, according to the plans.

The restaurant at Christian Way will be 12,300 square feet, while the one at Oxmoor Lane will be 9,600 square feet.

Merrick said she was unable to comment on the timeline for the construction projects.

The plans come on the heels of the mall losing locally owned eatery Yang Kee Noodle earlier this year because of declining foot traffic at the shopping center. That space has not been backfilled.

Oxmoor Center filed plans in 2018 to build three new restaurants – two within the existing the mall footprint and one freestanding – on the south side of the property near the planned Top Golf entertainment complex.

Merrick said construction on those restaurants has not started.