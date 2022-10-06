LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business.
The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area.
Ramble, Taco Rito and Bunz Burgerz are open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Jeff's Donut's is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Sarap Filipino Eatery is expected to open by mid-to-late October.
"Village Market really rounds out the opportunities for folks that come down and spend some time, whether it's just hanging out in the garden or listening to music, shopping and eating," said Wes Johnson, managing director of the Paristown Food & Beverage Group. "It's really kind of the finishing touch of our vision for phase one of our development.
The food hall will also be used during festivals and events. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.