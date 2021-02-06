LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Louisville's Black business owners had a chance to show off their products Saturday at Manhattan on Broadway.
The venue hosted the Black Businesses Matter Pop Up Mall to showcase some of the city's Black-owned businesses.
Vendors' tables displayed products ranging from clothing items, skincare products, accessories, food, candles and more. Some of the vendors include youth entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs who have opened businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have a room full of Black business owners who are excited to see new shoppers come through the door," said Nachand Trabue, owner of Manhattan on Broadway. "We are excited for them to be able to get their products out to new clients."
Trabue on Friday told WDRB News that she has heard from a lot of Black business owners who are barely surviving the pandemic. So, during Black History Month, she has decided to use her venue to help those business owners recover some of the money and customers they've lost because of coronavirus-related shutdowns.
"A lot of the Black business owners didn't get a chance to receive any type of help or assistance, and a lot of them are struggling," she told WDRB News on Friday.
Located at 716 E. Broadway, Manhattan on Broadway will host the pop-up mall again from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20. To check out some of the businesses featured at the pop-up events, visit Manhattan on Broadway's Facebook page.
Safety precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be enforced at every pop-up mall.
