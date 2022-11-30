LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday.
Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening.
"We're dedicated to the community. We have lots of support," said Jessica Stinebruner, with Bully Barbeque. "We are thrilled to be opening back up."
The menu features pulled pork, chicken and brisket sandwiches, barbecue plates, traditional southern sides and wings. The restaurant's hours are set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It's closed on Sundays.
Earlier this month, a nearby restaurant, Steve O's Italian Kitchen, closed after 17 years in business. Stinebruner said the community wanted Bully Barbeque to reopen.
"We just love to serve them," Stinebruner said. "If they keep coming, we will keep doing what we have to do."
