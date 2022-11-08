LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant in Oldham County closed after 17 years in business.
Steve O's Italian Kitchen closed on Nov. 1. The restaurant was located on State Highway 146 in Buckner, near Oldham County High School.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the announcement came with a "heavy heart."
"Thank you so much for sticking by us through thick and thin. Your support all these years means the world to me," the post said. "We had a pretty good run."
