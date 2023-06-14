LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Chicago-style Louisville restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood announced Tuesday that it'll closed its doors for good.
Jake and Elwood's, located on 2230 Frankfort Ave., was owned by Chicago native John Thurlow who moved to Louisville in 2019.
The restaurant had authentic deep dish pizza, hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches.
A going away party is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.
No reason was provided for the closure.
