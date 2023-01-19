LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After less than a year in business, a Germantown restaurant and dance hall announced it will soon shut its doors.
Redbud Dining Room, which opened in July 2022, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it was "with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce the imminent closure of Redbud."
"We could never put into words how important the support of everyone in Germantown/Schnitzelburg and beyond has meant to us," the post continued. "Sadly, due to issues beyond our control, we are going to have to call it a day soon."
The location at 983 Goss Avenue formerly housed Eiderdown, a popular Germantown restaurant that closed in 2021. It was also home to Jockamos and Redbud Liquors. Redbud said it was "honored to be given the opportunity to try out a new concept" in the spot.
"We hope that in these coming weeks, you can come raise a glass and break bread with your loved ones and our incredible staff one (or two) more times," the Redbud team said in its Facebook post Thursday.
Co-owners Nate Sturdevant, Matt Filip, and Aaron Chadwell were behind the vision for Redbud. They spoke with WDRB News over the summer as they got ready for their grand opening. They described the menu as classic American food, featuring duck fat popcorn and schnitzel as a hat-tip to the former restaurant.
They resurrected the building's former name, Redbud, which is on front of the building in original tile.
But it was more than just a restaurant, with a dance hall open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m.
"While we reach the end of the road, we hope that you will come enjoy an evening with us before we have to shut our doors," the team said Thursday. "In the next few days we will be announcing a date for our employee appreciation day and some exciting specials. Even though we may be closing, we don't plan to go silently into the night until the very end."
