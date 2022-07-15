LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drinks, dancing, and delightful food are three things you will find at a restaurant opening its doors in Louisville.
On Friday night, Redbud Dining Room will welcome the public back inside 983 Goss Avenue.
The site was formerly Eiderdown, a popular Germantown restaurant that closed in 2021.
Co-owners Nate Sturdevant, Matt Filip, and Aaron Chadwell are behind the vision for Redbud. They spoke with WDRB on Thursday as they prepared for opening night.
"It's been a process. A fun journey. We've learned a lot about life and love," Sturdevant said with a smile.
They describe the menu as classic American food, which features duck fat popcorn and schnitzel as a hat-tip to the former restaurant.
"I think the spirit of what we're trying to do is very close to what Eiderdown is, obviously putting our own spin on it," Filip said.
They resurrected the building's former name, Redbud, which is now on the front of the building in original tile. The business will be more than a restaurant.
"On the weekends, we're gonna have a dance hall, so we're gonna have DJ's and stuff here," Filip said. "Something to cater to the late night crowd."
The dance hall will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m.
The dining room will be open Wednesday-Sunday starting at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday the restaurant closes at 10 p.m.
