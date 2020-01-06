LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new hot chicken place in town.
Royals Hot Chicken opened its second location on Jan. 2. Located at 10305 Taylorsville Road (on the site of what was formerly Moby Dick's), the second Royals Hot Chicken location boasts "an updated layout and upgraded design," according to a news release.
"We're excited to finally open our doors to the people of Jeffersontown and give them a taste of the delicious Hot Chicken we've been serving downtown for years," said Ryan Rogers, founder of Royals Hot Chicken, in a statement. "J-Town's growth and the community's support of our other locally owned restaurant, Feast BBQ, made it the perfect spot to open our second Royals Hot Chicken location."
The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sandwiches.
The restaurant is open for business from Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information or to view their menu, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.