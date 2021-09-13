LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will soon have a new coffee brand to choose from for that daily cup of Joe.
Scooter's Coffee, which has hundreds of coffee shops throughout the Midwest, is planning to open its first Kentucky shops with five more in the Louisville area by the spring of 2022.
The Midwest coffee franchise plans to open Scooter's coffee at 4703 Dixie Highway, near Gagel Avenue, in the coming month. Two more locations will open soon after that: one on Shelbyville Road and another on Dixie Highway.
Scooter's Coffee has been serving coffee for more than 20 years and has more than 300 locations in 21 states.
It plans to offer some promotions when the Louisville stores open, and there will be franchise opportunities in the future for local owners.
For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or call 877-494-7004.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.