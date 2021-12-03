LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scooter's Coffee opened its first Louisville location this week on Dixie Highway near Gagel Avenue.
The store is drive-thru only.
Scooter's plans to open two more Louisville locations soon: one on Shelbyville Road and another on Dixie Highway.
"Scooter's Coffee is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and we really identified Louisville as a very similar market but a little bit larger with similar family values, similar orientations in terms of coffee culture," said Joshua Johnston, co-owner of Scooter's Coffee.
To celebrate the grand opening, Scooter's is donating 20% of sales to The Home of the Innocents.
Scooter's Coffee has been serving coffee for more than 20 years and has more than 300 locations in 21 states. The owners plan to open 25-30 locations around the Louisville area over the next five years, and there will be franchise opportunities in the future for local owners.
