LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant called Legend Crab Seafood House is coming to the former Buckhead Mountain Grill building at 3020 Bardstown Road.
The Cajun-style restaurant will open in about three months, said Chris Yang, a commercial real estate agent who represented the lessee of the space.
Yang could not immediately give the full names of the restaurant's proprietors, and no permits or alcohol licenses for the new business have been filed with Louisville Metro government. But a sign on the building describes the restaurant as "Cajun Boil & Bar."
Jody Zimmerman, a leasing agent for the Gardiner Lane shopping center, declined to comment but referred WDRB to Yang, who said a lease has been signed with a year's rent prepaid.
Buckhead Mountain Grill closed in July after 25 years in business.
"The economic impact of capacity restrictions due to the current pandemic makes business no longer sustainable at this unique location," according to a sign that had been placed on the restaurant's door.