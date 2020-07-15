LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of a local restaurant have decided to close one of its locations after 25 years in business.
Buckhead Mountain Grill, located at 3020 Bardstown Road, closed Tuesday because "the economic impact of capacity restrictions due to the current pandemic makes business no longer sustainable at this unique location," according to a sign on the restaurant's door.
The restaurant's owner told WDRB News the southern Indiana location, in Jeffersonville, will remain open and is doing well as Indiana has fewer restrictions on restaurant operations than Kentucky. The restaurant's Bellevue, Kentucky, location will also remain open.
"Despite a strong effort from management and staff since the March 2020 shutdown, the economic impact of operational capacity restrictions due to the current pandemic has presented a decline that makes business no longer sustainable," the owners said in a news release.
The 9,000-square-foot Louisville location at the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center was in operation for 25 years.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.