LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple of Shelbyville Road that has been affectionately referred to as the "flashcube building" is changing hands.
According to a news release, the Hurstbourne Place building, located at 9300 Shelbyville Road, and the Hurstbourne Park building, located at the adjacent property at 9200 Shelbyville Road, have been sold to Albany Road Real Estate Partners Fund III. The company is a private equity real estate firm based in Boston, but incorporated in Delaware.
The previous owner was Viking Partners, a Cincinnati-based commercial real estate investment and asset management firm.
The sale was negotiated by Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky and Cushman & Wakefield of Illinois. A purchase price was not provided.
"Real estate investors recognize that these buildings are 'ground zero' for Louisville business," said Craig Collins of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky, who helped negotiate the sale.
The buildings are located at the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, in the Hurstbourne/Eastpoint area.
